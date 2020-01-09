US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on ECOL. BidaskClub downgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on US Ecology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of ECOL stock opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.55. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $53.48 and a 52 week high of $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average of $60.26.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. US Ecology had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that US Ecology will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOL. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

