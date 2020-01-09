DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DCP Midstream Partners, LP is a midstream master limited partnership that gathers, treats, compresses, processes, transports and markets natural gas and transports and markets natural gas liquids. DCP Midstream Partners, LP is managed by its general partner, DCP Midstream GP, LLC, which is wholly owned by Duke Energy Field Services, a joint venture between Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips. It is a midstream master limited partnership formed by Duke Energy Field Services to own, operate, acquire and develop a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream assets. Supported by its relationship with Duke Energy Field Services and its parents, Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips, it intend to acquire and construct additional assets and have a management team dedicated to executing our growth strategies. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DCP. Citigroup cut their price target on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on DCP Midstream from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on DCP Midstream from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $26.00 price target on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.82.

DCP opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.13. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.56.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 1.4% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 11.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 360,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 53.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

