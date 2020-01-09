Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $15.21.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $131.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,606,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,730,000 after acquiring an additional 664,893 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 12,329,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,252 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,671,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,105,000 after purchasing an additional 274,240 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,392,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,177,000 after purchasing an additional 510,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,787,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,555,000 after purchasing an additional 33,458 shares during the period.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

