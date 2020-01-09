William D. Young Sells 20,000 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total value of $4,378,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,057.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $231.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.97. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $163.68 and a 1-year high of $232.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The business had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. Credit Suisse Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,430 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

