Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) CEO Sells $2,621,400.00 in Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,263,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $132.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.26 and a 200-day moving average of $114.53. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $134.80.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

RCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

