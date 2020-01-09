Ronald O. Perelman Purchases 1,250,000 Shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) Stock

vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $102.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of -3.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. vTv Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.40.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 47,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

