R Dirk Allison Sells 25,000 Shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock

Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $2,398,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,108,743.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ADUS stock opened at $97.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.65. Addus Homecare Co. has a one year low of $57.94 and a one year high of $97.67.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.25 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.35%. Addus Homecare’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Addus Homecare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,305,000 after purchasing an additional 54,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,133,000 after purchasing an additional 30,228 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,760,000 after purchasing an additional 220,140 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,161,000 after purchasing an additional 20,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Addus Homecare by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 196,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after buying an additional 39,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

