D Keith Oden Sells 29,637 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 29,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $3,134,409.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,333,801.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

D Keith Oden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, D Keith Oden sold 89,000 shares of Camden Property Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $10,049,880.00.

On Friday, November 15th, D Keith Oden sold 23,307 shares of Camden Property Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total transaction of $2,607,587.16.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $105.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.82. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $86.34 and a 12 month high of $116.67.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $260.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.56 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,426,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,505,934,000 after buying an additional 255,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,289,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,330,000 after acquiring an additional 104,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,020,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,127,000 after purchasing an additional 71,653 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 200.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,339,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,864,000 after purchasing an additional 60,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.14.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

