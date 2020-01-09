Insider Selling: ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $257.73 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.26 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.58 and a 200 day moving average of $224.23.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 20,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. BidaskClub lowered ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on ANSYS from $232.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark boosted their price target on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Griffin Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.