Insider Selling: ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ ANSS opened at $257.73 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.26 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.58 and a 200 day moving average of $224.23.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. BidaskClub lowered ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on ANSYS from $232.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark boosted their price target on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Griffin Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
