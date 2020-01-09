Anthony J. Wood Sells 25,000 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.25, for a total transaction of $3,406,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Roku stock opened at $134.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,683.00 and a beta of 1.59. Roku Inc has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $176.55.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Roku by 517.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,966,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,069 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,202,000 after purchasing an additional 975,714 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Roku by 19,212.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,806,000 after purchasing an additional 799,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,622,000 after purchasing an additional 651,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 588,499 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.