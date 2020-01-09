Insider Buying: OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Major Shareholder Acquires $3,005,566.56 in Stock

OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 1,391,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $3,005,566.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OncoCyte alerts:

On Wednesday, November 13th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 1,176,471 shares of OncoCyte stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.70.

OncoCyte stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. OncoCyte Corp has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $6.92.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the second quarter worth $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OncoCyte during the second quarter worth $38,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in OncoCyte during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in OncoCyte during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in OncoCyte by 77,522.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 37,986 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.05.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.