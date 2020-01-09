Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Sells $3,634,806.21 in Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 27,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $3,634,806.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,845 shares in the company, valued at $27,392,483.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 2nd, Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $3,225,980.00.
  • On Friday, November 1st, Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $2,876,380.00.

MDB opened at $140.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.55 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.15. Mongodb Inc has a 52 week low of $70.66 and a 52 week high of $184.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Mongodb from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mongodb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

