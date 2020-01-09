Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Insider Steven J. Insoft Sells 50,000 Shares

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $2,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,868,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.31. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $45.01.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,995,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,907,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,351,000 after purchasing an additional 600,319 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8,172.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,386,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,731 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 19.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,204,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,781,000 after purchasing an additional 512,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 225.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,751,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

