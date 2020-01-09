Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Insider Steven J. Insoft Sells 50,000 Shares

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $2,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,868,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.31. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $45.01.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,995,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,907,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,351,000 after purchasing an additional 600,319 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8,172.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,386,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,731 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 19.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,204,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,781,000 after purchasing an additional 512,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 225.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,751,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.