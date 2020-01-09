Stuart Haselden Sells 27,451 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $237.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $238.01.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 32.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 43.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $169.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.93.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

