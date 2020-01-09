Steven H. Price Sells 136,666 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) insider Steven H. Price sold 136,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $6,975,432.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,220.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE DELL opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.68.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $22.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.03 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 457.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. Dell’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Dell by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Dell by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 137,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 98,554 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell during the third quarter valued at $9,150,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP lifted its position in Dell by 13.3% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 330,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 38,828 shares in the last quarter. 22.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura lowered their price objective on Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dell from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.07.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

