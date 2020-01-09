Steven H. Price Sells 136,666 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) insider Steven H. Price sold 136,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $6,975,432.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,220.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE DELL opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.68.
Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $22.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.03 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 457.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. Dell’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura lowered their price objective on Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dell from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.07.
About Dell
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
