Insider Selling: Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Insider Sells 28,526 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MA stock opened at $305.10 on Thursday. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $191.32 and a fifty-two week high of $306.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.34%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, September 13th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 23.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

