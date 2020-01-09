Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) SVP Sells $5,610,919.60 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total transaction of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,556,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $231.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $163.68 and a 1-year high of $232.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.66, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,430 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

