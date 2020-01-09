Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) SVP Sells $5,610,919.60 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total transaction of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,556,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $231.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $163.68 and a 1-year high of $232.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.66, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,430 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
