BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Societe Generale cut shares of BNP PARIBAS/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BNP PARIBAS/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

BNPQY opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. BNP PARIBAS/S has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter. BNP PARIBAS/S had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 7.07%. Equities research analysts predict that BNP PARIBAS/S will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

