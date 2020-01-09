Commerzbank Upgrades BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) to “Hold”

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was upgraded by analysts at Commerzbank from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get BAYERISCHE MOTO/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $29.25.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for BAYERISCHE MOTO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAYERISCHE MOTO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.