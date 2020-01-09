Bellway (LON:BWY) PT Raised to GBX 4,220 at Berenberg Bank

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 4,220 ($55.51) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s current price.

BWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,875 ($50.97) price objective (up from GBX 3,574 ($47.01)) on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,290 ($56.43) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,769.08 ($49.58).

Shares of BWY opened at GBX 3,869 ($50.89) on Thursday. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 333.45 ($4.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,896 ($51.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,609.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,179.52.

In other Bellway news, insider Jason Honeyman purchased 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,157 ($41.53) per share, with a total value of £68,443.76 ($90,033.89).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

