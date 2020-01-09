Bellway (LON:BWY) PT Raised to GBX 4,220 at Berenberg Bank

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 4,220 ($55.51) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s current price.
BWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,875 ($50.97) price objective (up from GBX 3,574 ($47.01)) on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,290 ($56.43) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,769.08 ($49.58).
Shares of BWY opened at GBX 3,869 ($50.89) on Thursday. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 333.45 ($4.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,896 ($51.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,609.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,179.52.
About Bellway
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.
