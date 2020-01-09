BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BAESY. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

BAESY stock opened at $31.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.02. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average is $28.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BAE SYS PLC/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,634,000 after acquiring an additional 101,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About BAE SYS PLC/S

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

