Mitchells & Butlers’ (MAB) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.26) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mitchells & Butlers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 459.44 ($6.04).

LON:MAB opened at GBX 435 ($5.72) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 450.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 377.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 13.06. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of GBX 236.50 ($3.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 483 ($6.35).

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 37.20 ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 36.50 ($0.48) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Mitchells & Butlers will post 3458.0003609 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Phil Urban sold 8,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 461 ($6.06), for a total transaction of £40,153.10 ($52,819.13). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 53,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.95), for a total value of £239,899 ($315,573.53).

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

