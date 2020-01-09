Mitchells & Butlers’ (MAB) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.26) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mitchells & Butlers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 459.44 ($6.04).

LON:MAB opened at GBX 435 ($5.72) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 450.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 377.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 13.06. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of GBX 236.50 ($3.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 483 ($6.35).

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 37.20 ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 36.50 ($0.48) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Mitchells & Butlers will post 3458.0003609 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Phil Urban sold 8,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 461 ($6.06), for a total transaction of £40,153.10 ($52,819.13). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 53,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.95), for a total value of £239,899 ($315,573.53).

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Analyst Recommendations for Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BNP PARIBAS/S Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
BNP PARIBAS/S Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Commerzbank Upgrades BAYERISCHE MOTO/S to “Hold”
Commerzbank Upgrades BAYERISCHE MOTO/S to “Hold”
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bayerische Motoren Werke to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bayerische Motoren Werke to Hold
Bellway PT Raised to GBX 4,220 at Berenberg Bank
Bellway PT Raised to GBX 4,220 at Berenberg Bank
BAE SYS PLC/S Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
BAE SYS PLC/S Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Mitchells & Butlers’ Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt
Mitchells & Butlers’ Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report