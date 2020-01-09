ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target Increased to C$22.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.59% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

ATA has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at C$21.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.77, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.67. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a twelve month low of C$15.45 and a twelve month high of C$22.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.49.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$341.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$318.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 1.2682087 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.67, for a total transaction of C$983,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$491,835. Also, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.64, for a total value of C$324,622.50. Insiders sold a total of 131,667 shares of company stock worth $2,716,531 over the last three months.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.