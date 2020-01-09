AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AACAY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS AACAY opened at $8.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

