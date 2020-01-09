National Bank Financial Boosts AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$11.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.65% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.25.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

AutoCanada stock opened at C$11.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$7.33 and a 12-month high of C$14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.02.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$981.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$920.50 million. On average, analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 1.4635554 EPS for the current year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.