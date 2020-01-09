AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised AXA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. AXA has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

