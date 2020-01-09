Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 655 at Shore Capital

Polar Capital (LON:POLR) had its price target cut by Shore Capital from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 655 ($8.62) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Shore Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on POLR. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.34) price target on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.34) price objective on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Wednesday.

POLR opened at GBX 566 ($7.45) on Thursday. Polar Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 450 ($5.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 628 ($8.26). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 546.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 544.22. The company has a market capitalization of $546.81 million and a PE ratio of 11.01.

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

