Centamin (LON:CEY) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Centamin (LON:CEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CEY. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 113 ($1.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 125.50 ($1.65).

Get Centamin alerts:

CEY stock opened at GBX 121.55 ($1.60) on Thursday. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 79.14 ($1.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 154.75 ($2.04). The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 118.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 121.08.

In other news, insider Marna Cloete purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £16,950 ($22,296.76).

About Centamin

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.