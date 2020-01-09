MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Given New GBX 920 Price Target at Peel Hunt

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 920 ($12.10) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GLE. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on MJ Gleeson from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on MJ Gleeson from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on MJ Gleeson from GBX 745 ($9.80) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on MJ Gleeson from GBX 909 ($11.96) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 922 ($12.13).

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

Shares of GLE opened at GBX 961.40 ($12.65) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 875.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 822.98. MJ Gleeson has a 52 week low of GBX 610 ($8.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 964.24 ($12.68). The firm has a market capitalization of $533.18 million and a P/E ratio of 16.08.

In other news, insider Stefan Allanson sold 13,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 939 ($12.35), for a total value of £125,807.22 ($165,492.27).

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.