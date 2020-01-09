$491.27 Million in Sales Expected for Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) will announce sales of $491.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $489.20 million to $494.70 million. Argo Group posted sales of $483.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Group.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.37 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARGO. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Argo Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 25,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group by 93.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

ARGO opened at $67.78 on Thursday. Argo Group has a twelve month low of $60.36 and a twelve month high of $78.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.43 and a 200-day moving average of $67.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

