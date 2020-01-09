Reviewing FGL (NYSE:FG) & Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA)

FGL (NYSE:FG) and Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FGL and Reinsurance Group of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FGL 1 2 0 0 1.67 Reinsurance Group of America 2 1 2 0 2.00

FGL currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.09%. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus price target of $162.25, suggesting a potential upside of 2.75%. Given Reinsurance Group of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Reinsurance Group of America is more favorable than FGL.

Dividends

FGL pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Reinsurance Group of America pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. FGL pays out 3.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Reinsurance Group of America pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Reinsurance Group of America has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Reinsurance Group of America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares FGL and Reinsurance Group of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FGL 20.56% 16.53% 0.92% Reinsurance Group of America 5.40% 8.49% 1.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.9% of FGL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of FGL shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

FGL has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reinsurance Group of America has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FGL and Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FGL $711.00 million 3.12 $13.00 million $1.19 8.41 Reinsurance Group of America $12.88 billion 0.77 $715.84 million $12.12 13.03

Reinsurance Group of America has higher revenue and earnings than FGL. FGL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reinsurance Group of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Reinsurance Group of America beats FGL on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance. The company sells its products through independent agents, managing general agents, and specialty brokerage firms, as well as various institutional markets. FGL Holdings is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products. The company also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, lapse, and investment-related risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks. In addition, it develops and markets technology solutions; and provides consulting and outsourcing solutions for the insurance and reinsurance industries. The company serves life insurance companies in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

