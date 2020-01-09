Head to Head Comparison: Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) and ICTS International (NYSE:ICTSF)

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) and ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fidelity National Information Servcs and ICTS International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Information Servcs 0 5 17 0 2.77 ICTS International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus target price of $149.74, indicating a potential upside of 6.79%. Given Fidelity National Information Servcs’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fidelity National Information Servcs is more favorable than ICTS International.

Risk & Volatility

Fidelity National Information Servcs has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICTS International has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fidelity National Information Servcs and ICTS International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Information Servcs $8.42 billion 10.23 $846.00 million $5.23 26.81 ICTS International $345.22 million 0.26 -$11.23 million N/A N/A

Fidelity National Information Servcs has higher revenue and earnings than ICTS International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Fidelity National Information Servcs shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Fidelity National Information Servcs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.4% of ICTS International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity National Information Servcs and ICTS International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Information Servcs 8.24% 12.07% 5.82% ICTS International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fidelity National Information Servcs beats ICTS International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions. The Global Financial Solutions segment securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, and retail banking and payment services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

ICTS International Company Profile

ICTS International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport security and other aviation services in the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Airport Security and Other Aviation Services; and Technology segments. The company offers security consulting and security handling services, including security screening, checkpoint screening, hold baggage screening, X-ray operator training, and integrated services, as well as passengers security screening and cargo security services; various aviation security training programs and seminars; and aviation security consulting services in the areas of risk analysis, security concept development, security system design, implementation and assimilation, and security surveys and audits. Its security and other services also comprise limited security services, including charter flight screening for airlines, cargo and aircraft security screening, and aircraft search to detect dangerous objects; and non-security services comprising agent services, guard services, queue monitors assisting passengers before the checkpoint, aircraft cleaning, janitorial, ground service equipment maintenance, skycap passengers luggage, wheelchair attendant, and baggage handling services, as well as shuttle services to airline crews. In addition, the company develops and sells authentication security software to financial and other institutions, including passenger screening systems; I-Check document scan stand and tablet application; security airport realtime application, a tool that provides the missing link between HR and the operational daily business of running a security operation; realtime operational management; and front-end and back office identity document authentication management systems and onboarding automation service. ICTS International N.V. was founded in 1982 and is based in Haarlemmermeer, the Netherlands.

