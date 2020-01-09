Critical Survey: Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) and Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI)

Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) and Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Precision Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Precision Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.9% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Precision Therapeutics and Allied Healthcare Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Healthcare Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Precision Therapeutics and Allied Healthcare Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Therapeutics $1.41 million 6.60 -$10.09 million N/A N/A Allied Healthcare Products $31.38 million 0.17 -$2.11 million N/A N/A

Allied Healthcare Products has higher revenue and earnings than Precision Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Therapeutics and Allied Healthcare Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Therapeutics -674.64% -86.24% -50.92% Allied Healthcare Products -4.64% -17.53% -12.93%

Volatility and Risk

Precision Therapeutics has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Healthcare Products has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allied Healthcare Products beats Precision Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Therapeutics

Predictive Oncology Inc. provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables. The company also provides contract research organization (CRO) that offers personalized medicine solutions for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and biotech industries. Its CRO services enhance the effectiveness of cancer therapy using the power of artificial intelligence applied to diseases databases. The company markets and sells its STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system and procedure disposables to medical facilities through various direct sales force and independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment. It also provides medical gas equipment, which comprise construction products consisting of in-wall medical system components, central station pumps and compressors, and headwalls; regulation devices and suction equipment comprising flowmeters, vacuum regulators, and pressure regulators, as well as related adapters, fittings, and hoses that measure, regulate, monitor, and transfer medical gases from walled piping or equipment to patients; and disposable oxygen cylinders to provide oxygen for short periods. In addition, the company offers medical products that include respiratory/resuscitation products comprising demand resuscitation valves, portable resuscitation systems, bag masks and related products, emergency transport ventilators, precision oxygen regulators, minilators, multilators, and humidifiers; and trauma and patient handling products, such as spine immobilization products, pneumatic anti-shock garments, and trauma burn kits. It serves hospitals, hospital equipment dealers, hospital construction contractors, home health care dealers, emergency medical products dealers, and others. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

