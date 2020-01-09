Critical Survey: EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) and EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) and EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares EQM Midstream Partners and EnLink Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQM Midstream Partners 18.00% 18.34% 8.36% EnLink Midstream -3.48% -0.09% -0.04%

This table compares EQM Midstream Partners and EnLink Midstream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQM Midstream Partners $1.50 billion 4.09 $668.00 million $5.07 5.81 EnLink Midstream $7.70 billion 0.36 -$13.20 million ($0.07) -81.57

EQM Midstream Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EnLink Midstream. EnLink Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQM Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.0% of EQM Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of EnLink Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of EnLink Midstream shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

EQM Midstream Partners has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnLink Midstream has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EQM Midstream Partners and EnLink Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQM Midstream Partners 1 5 3 0 2.22 EnLink Midstream 1 6 4 0 2.27

EQM Midstream Partners presently has a consensus target price of $39.13, suggesting a potential upside of 32.90%. EnLink Midstream has a consensus target price of $9.59, suggesting a potential upside of 67.97%. Given EnLink Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EnLink Midstream is more favorable than EQM Midstream Partners.

Dividends

EQM Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $4.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.8%. EnLink Midstream pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.8%. EQM Midstream Partners pays out 91.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EnLink Midstream pays out -1,614.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EQM Midstream Partners has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and EnLink Midstream has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. EnLink Midstream is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

EnLink Midstream beats EQM Midstream Partners on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines. It serves local distribution companies, marketers, producers, utilities, and other customers primarily in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company was formerly known as EQT Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to EQM Midstream Partners, LP in October 2018. EQM Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services. Its midstream energy asset network includes approximately 11,000 miles of pipelines; 20 natural gas processing plants; 7 fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

