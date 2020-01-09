Reviewing Leap Technology (OTCMKTS:LPTC) & Cushman & Wakefield (OTCMKTS:CWK)

Leap Technology (OTCMKTS:LPTC) and Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leap Technology and Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cushman & Wakefield $8.22 billion 0.53 -$185.80 million ($1.09) -18.07

Leap Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cushman & Wakefield.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.2% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Leap Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Leap Technology and Cushman & Wakefield, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Cushman & Wakefield 0 2 2 0 2.50

Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus price target of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.06%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than Leap Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Leap Technology and Cushman & Wakefield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Technology N/A N/A N/A Cushman & Wakefield -0.24% -1.60% -0.31%

Risk & Volatility

Leap Technology has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cushman & Wakefield has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cushman & Wakefield beats Leap Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leap Technology

[email protected] Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company plans to pursue acquisition, joint venture, and investment opportunities primarily in the areas of health care technology, and products and services, as well as life sciences. Previously, it was involved in leasing a real property. [email protected] Technology, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, such as investment sales and equity, and debt and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. It serves real estate owners and occupiers. Cushman & Wakefield plc was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

