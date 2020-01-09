Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

EB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Eventbrite stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. Eventbrite’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Patrick David Poels sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $471,793.07. Also, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $52,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,197,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,622,000 after acquiring an additional 559,830 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,477 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,822,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,626,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,809,000 after acquiring an additional 318,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

