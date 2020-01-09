$6.25 Million in Sales Expected for BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) will announce sales of $6.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BRAINSWAY LTD/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.20 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will report full-year sales of $23.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $23.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $30.30 million, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $31.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BRAINSWAY LTD/S.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,694,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Noked Capital LTD purchased a new stake in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

