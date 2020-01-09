Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Shares Gap Up to $4.84

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.68, but opened at $4.84. Kala Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 985,505 shares changing hands.
KALA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $143.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.16.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,279.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 519,508 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,180,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,684,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after acquiring an additional 283,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,237,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 248,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 542.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 118,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.
About Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.
Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.