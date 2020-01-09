Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Shares Gap Up to $4.84

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.68, but opened at $4.84. Kala Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 985,505 shares changing hands.

KALA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $143.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.16.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,279.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 519,508 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,180,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,684,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after acquiring an additional 283,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,237,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 248,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 542.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 118,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

