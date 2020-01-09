Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,574.90

Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,574.90 and last traded at $1,559.28, with a volume of 2131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,550.50.

CABO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,339.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,520.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,330.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.25 by $0.43. Cable One had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 31.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 228 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,509.50, for a total transaction of $344,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,701.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 668 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.79, for a total transaction of $854,899.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,271.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,353 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $3,976,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 1,056.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Cable One by 6.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 31.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

