Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.45

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.45 and last traded at $26.39, with a volume of 75726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PENN. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.31.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.72.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,551,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,703,000 after acquiring an additional 234,458 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,441,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,808,000 after acquiring an additional 58,895 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7,627.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,025,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,284 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,893,000 after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,950,000 after acquiring an additional 181,077 shares in the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

