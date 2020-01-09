Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Shares Gap Down to $9.01

Shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.03, but opened at $9.01. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 898,067 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

The firm has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.0047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 133.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,324,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,302 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 22.6% in the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 821,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 151,103 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 106.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the period. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

