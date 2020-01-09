Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Gap Up to $43.26

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.76, but opened at $43.26. Newmont Goldcorp shares last traded at $43.50, with a volume of 502,320 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.49.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of -0.02.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $158,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,764,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $130,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,707,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,595 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 347,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 76,766 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

