Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Shares Gap Up to $12.66

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.13, but opened at $12.66. Owens-Illinois shares last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 198,857 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 118,998 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,821,000 after acquiring an additional 20,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,728,000 after acquiring an additional 303,117 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI)

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.