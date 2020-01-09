Highbank Resources (CVE:HBK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of Highbank Resources (CVE:HBK) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 20000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and a PE ratio of -1.25.

About Highbank Resources (CVE:HBK)

Highbank Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company primarily mines for sand and gravel resources. It holds 100% working ownership interest in the Swamp Point Gravel deposit located in Portland Canal, British Columbia.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Highbank Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highbank Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.