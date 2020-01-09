Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Gap Up to $2.76

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.90, but opened at $2.76. Clean Energy Fuels shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 922,318 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLNE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $534.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $74.43 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 655.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,502.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 23,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

