GETECH Group (LON:GTC) Shares Down 1.1%

GETECH Group Plc (LON:GTC)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.20 ($0.34), 37,658 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 70,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.35).

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 million and a PE ratio of 20.15.

About GETECH Group (LON:GTC)

Getech Group Plc provides geoscience and geospatial products and services to the companies and governments. The company offers Globe, a geospatial information product provides paleogeographic, structural geology, and paleoclimate data that controls the formation and location of natural resources. It also provides Regional Reports provides depth analysis for exploration areas.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for GETECH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GETECH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.