Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Trading 12.2% Higher

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY) shares traded up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15), 364,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 118% from the average session volume of 167,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Allergy Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $75.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.76.

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. It sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees. The company's products include Pollinex, Pollinex Quattro, Oralvac, Acarovac Plus, and Venomil.

