New Peoples Bankshares (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Trading Down 1%

New Peoples Bankshares Inc (OTCMKTS:NWPP)’s stock price dropped 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $2.00, approximately 9,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 6,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94.

Get New Peoples Bankshares alerts:

In other New Peoples Bankshares news, Director John D. Cox acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00.

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company for New Peoples Bank, Inc that provides banking and financial services to individuals, small to medium size businesses, and the professional community in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interest-bearing and noninterest bearing demand deposits, health savings, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for New Peoples Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Peoples Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.