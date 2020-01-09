Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Shares Down 1.1%

Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) shares fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.92 and last traded at $13.94, 1,545 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 35,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2306 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Mexico Fund by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 28,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Mexico Fund by 1,214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mexico Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. 38.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mexico Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MXF)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

