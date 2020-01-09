Crown Point Energy (OTCMKTS:CWVLF) Stock Price Down 15.5%

Crown Point Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:CWVLF) shares were down 15.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38, approximately 3,200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 8,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50.

About Crown Point Energy (OTCMKTS:CWVLF)

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 25.78% non-operating working interests in the Las Violetas, La Angostura, and Rio Cullen exploitation concessions covering a total area of approximately 126,000 net acres in the Austral Basin of Tierra del Fuego.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.